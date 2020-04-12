|
Hipolito "Poli" Denis passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 78 in his sleep of natural causes in Vacaville. He is survived by his wife, Indelisa of 59 years. Together they have 7 children Arturo (Carmen) Jose, Leticia (Robert), Alma (Ernesto), Jesus (Estela), Carmina (Tino) and Veronica (Frank), and more than 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He worked for Vallejo Garbage Service, A.K.A Recology Vallejo for 30 years before retiring in May of 1998. We will miss his sense of humor and jokes. He will be missed by many. Due to Covid-19 services are private, and he will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo on April 14, 2020. Hipolito Denis' family would like thank everyone for their continuous prayers and kind words during this difficult time.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020