Dr. Hoe Tian Poh, M.D., passed away Wednesday at home after an illness. Dr. Poh was born and raised in Singapore, where he survived the Japanese occupation. His undergraduate education was at Walla Walla University (his acceptance to Harvard having missed him in the mail) and he graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1957. He interned at Fresno General Hospital and completed his residency in anesthesiology at Johns Hopkins University. He practiced anesthesia and pain management in Vallejo and Napa for over 50 years. He and his wife of 30 years, Mary Frances Kelly-Poh, enjoyed world travel, including visits to the Galapagos Islands, Machu Picchu, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and many others. Dr. Poh was an enthusiastic member of the Over-80s Club of Carquinez Village.He is survived by Mary Frances; brothers, Sian T. Poh and Bee T. Poh; daughters, Kim Imamoto (Brian) and Cynthia Roberson (Kevin); grandson, Brandon Roberson, many nieces, nephews and great- nieces and great-nephews, both here and abroad. He was predeceased by his father, Ghee Poh and mother, Luan Neo Ong; brothers, Hee K. Poh, Kian C. Poh, Hay T. Poh, and Teck T. Poh, and sisters, Luan K. Poh, Geok K. Poh, Thor K. Poh, Teng K. Poh, and Har K. Poh. Services will be held Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m., at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 120 East J St., Benicia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Benicia Community Action Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020