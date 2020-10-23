1/1
Hope (Felix) Caballero
{ "" }
On the morning of Tuesday, October 6 2020, Hope passed away, peacefully, after battling with a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank G Caballero; three adult children, two adult grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was a hairdresser and owned her own beauty salon, and was a Den Mother for the local Cub Scouts group. She loved to go camping and fishing. She will be remembered dearly, for her beauty and grace, and her immense love that she had for her family. The family asks that no social media be posted; thank you.
W00148320-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Oct. 23, 2020.
