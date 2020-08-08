1/1
Hortencia Mata Saldivar
02/22/1925 - 08/02/2020
On Aug 2, Hortencia made her way to heaven. Preceded in death by her husband Edmundo Saldivar; her five sons, David, Larry, Danny, Ray, Billy and daughter, Gloria. Hortencia was the matriarch of the Campos family and was blessed to have celebrated her 95th birthday with her large family by her side. Orty, as she was known to her friends was a remarkable woman, with a warm smile and an open heart for everyone. As the wife of a Navy Chief, they traveled all over the world. She made friends everywhere she went and at 94 was still driving and visiting family. Her life was a testament to overcome challenges with grace, and living each day to the fullest. She joins her family in heaven, but will be missed by so many here.
W00146470-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
