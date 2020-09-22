Howard Leland Sweatfield, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Vallejo. Howard Leland Sweatfield was known by many nicknames over the years- Pappa, Dad, Stumpy, but mostly "Lee".Lee loved cars and was a member of the Slicks Car Club in high school. The faster the car the better! Drag racing was a passion and most recently his red Camaro that he ran the quarter mile at Sonoma Raceway. From fast cars to his Harley Davidson motorcycle with loads of chrome were the best and trips to Sturgis were on the yearly calendar.His love for BBQing was well known; he was a master at it, studied about it, and enjoyed sharing it with family and friends in Vallejo and at he and his wife Donna's second home in San Felipe, Mexico.An avid football fan from the time he played for the Vallejo High School Apaches as a quarterback to his beloved Rams. You could find him watching the game on Fall Sundays.A life member of the Steamfitters Union 342 of 50 years. A member of Masonic Lodge #87 he followed in the footsteps of his father Howard and his uncle Sam Samppala.His passing leaves behind his wife, Donna; daughter, Joleene Sweatfield; granddaughter Shannon Sweatfield (Faustino Cuevas); grandson, Robbie Sweatfield, and great grandchildren, Bailie Le'Ann Boyd, Jovanni Cuevas, Isabelle Cuevas, Christiana Sweatfield, Reagan Sweatfield; his brother, Micheal Sweatfield (Zee), sister, Jan Kerr and numerous nieces and nephews.Those who loved him that went before are his parents, Howard and Marjorie Sweatfield; and his first wife Jo Ann Butts.Special thanks for loving care to his niece, Carrie Kerr and Sutter Care at home Hospice.Graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Shriners in his name.Arrangements and Cremation entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696 www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
.W00147560-image-1.jpg