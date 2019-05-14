Idell Wilson was born June 2, 1942 to Allene and Issac Wilson in St. Louis, MO. At age three, she and the family relocated to Vallejo with other family members for greater opportunities. She graduated from Vallejo High School in 1960. She then met and married Harold Dean Fowler in March 1963 at First Baptist Church. Their union produced one child, Melinda. She then embarked on a long career at Napa State Hospital for the next 20 plus years. In 1975 she was introduced to the Seventh-day Adventist Church where she committed her heart to Jesus, and was baptized at the Berea Seventh-Day Church by Elder David Taylor and John Hunter. Her love for recipes and dissecting a fabulous meal was only surpassed by her love for working with children and the elderly. She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Fowler; one brother, Leon Wilson, and three sisters, Dora Wilson, Mary Toliver, and Debra Wilson Barr, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Grave site memorial service at Skyview Cemetery on May 16, at 10 a.m., with no repass.

