Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Idell Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Idell Fowler


06/02/1942 - 05/08/2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Idell Fowler Notice
Idell Wilson was born June 2, 1942 to Allene and Issac Wilson in St. Louis, MO. At age three, she and the family relocated to Vallejo with other family members for greater opportunities. She graduated from Vallejo High School in 1960. She then met and married Harold Dean Fowler in March 1963 at First Baptist Church. Their union produced one child, Melinda. She then embarked on a long career at Napa State Hospital for the next 20 plus years. In 1975 she was introduced to the Seventh-day Adventist Church where she committed her heart to Jesus, and was baptized at the Berea Seventh-Day Church by Elder David Taylor and John Hunter. Her love for recipes and dissecting a fabulous meal was only surpassed by her love for working with children and the elderly. She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Fowler; one brother, Leon Wilson, and three sisters, Dora Wilson, Mary Toliver, and Debra Wilson Barr, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Grave site memorial service at Skyview Cemetery on May 16, at 10 a.m., with no repass.
W00132140-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 14 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.