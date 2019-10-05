Home

09/11/1925 - 05/04/2019
Irene G. Deitzler (nee Shaver) of Vallejo, passed away May 4, at Vista Prada in Vallejo. Born Sept. 11, 1925 to John and Pearl Shaver in Hershey, PA. She graduated from Hershey High School in 1943. During WWII she worked for Martin Aircraft in Maryland. She married Edward Deitzler in August 1946 and celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary before his death in January 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Kelly (Henry) of The Villages, FL, Valerie Escher (Greg) of Ft. Bragg, CA; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at Open Door Christian Church, 3353 Broadway St. (Hwy. 29 and American Canyon Road), American Canyon, CA 94503 (707) 648-8888 on Oct. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations in Irene's name can be made to Grace Community Church, 1450 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, CA 95437.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019
