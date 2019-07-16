|
Irene Jordan, a Vallejo resident for more than 60 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 17, at 1 p.m., at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial will be in the San Joaquin National Cemetery, Gustine, Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
