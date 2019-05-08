|
|
Isaac Hockett Jr., 71, a native of Vallejo and a resident of Stockton passed away peacefully Monday surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Hospital In Stockton. Isaac worked as a heavy equipment operator and served in the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be Friday, May 10 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Monday, May 20, at 12 noon. Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00131910-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 8 to May 20, 2019