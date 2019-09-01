|
Isabelle Anne Sevier was born in Fresno, on May 15, 1938 and passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at her home on Aug. 28, in Benicia. She worked as a newspaper circulation manger for over 20 years.Isabelle was the matriarch of her family and loved to travel, work in her garden, host her family for all the holidays and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also volunteered at Kaiser Hospital in both Walnut Creek and Martinez for many years. She will be remembered as someone always helping and giving to others before herself and never complaining. She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Sevier; daughters, Kristina (Harold) Jones, Andrea Quilala, Deborah Sevier and Teresa Phillips; grandchildren, Susan Cianfichi, Justena Cianfichi, Michelle Sevier, Ronald Sevier II, Eric Michell, Elizabeth Phillips, Samantha Qualala, Ashley Qualala, Jessica Galan, Jennifer Galan, and Paul Canapa, and great-grandchildren, Perscilla, Jaxon and Neela. She is preceded in death by her son, Willie Galan in 1991.Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday followed by vigil services at 7 p.m., at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second Street, Benicia. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, at St. Dominic's Church, followed by burial in Benicia Cemetery. Family prefers donations to St. Jude's Foundation. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
