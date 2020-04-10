|
Isaura Maria Cabral, 85, of Benicia, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of April 7. She was born in São Miguel, Azores, and immigrated to the United States with her family February 6,1966. She has been a Benicia resident for the past 54 years.Isaura spent her life caring for her loving family. She treasured the times shared with all her family at the many gatherings throughout the years. She especially loved participating in the life events of her grandchildren from baseball games, dance recitals to high school and college graduations. She enjoyed spending time sewing, crocheting, knitting and baking the best Portuguese cookies and sweet bread. She often crocheted scarves and blankets for local charities and Portuguese fundraisers. For many years, she provided child care support for several Benicia families who became extended family members as she cared for the children from infancy through their teen years. She was affectionately known as Mama Hazel to her extended family. Her strength, kindness, and witty sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew her.Isaura was also a member of Saint Dominic's Catholic Church, a proud member of the BDES Portuguese Society in Benicia and the SCDES Portuguese Society of Vallejo where she donated her time to help carry on Portuguese traditions.Isaura is survived by Eduardo Cabral, her loving husband of 62 years; daughters, Anna Paula (Duarte) DaSilva, Suzanne (Robert) Yarbrough and Lisa (Kenny) Leduc; her grandchildren, Alexis DaSilva, Cole and Blake Yarbrough, Kayla and Natalie Leduc; and two sisters, Margaret (Orville) Azevedo-Hoover and Adriana (Edward) Silva. She was preceded in death by her mother Gilda Azevedo, father Manuel Braga, and sister Zelia (Max) Ferreira.Due to the current situation, services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Saint Dominic's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Parkinson Disease Association at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/, Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org or .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 10, 2020