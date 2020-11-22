Iva Jane Parker passed away peacefully on November 6 at her home in Vallejo, CA. She was born in Oakland, CA to her parents Fremont (Monty) and Aleda Hart. She graduated from Vallejo H.S. in 1966 and went on to obtain her BA degree in Education English literature with a minor in Library Science from WWSC Bellingham Washington 1973. The following year she obtained her Provisional Teaching Certificate. She moved back to California with her husband and two children in August 1974, and back to Vallejo the following year to be closer to her family. Iva obtained her California Teaching Credential in 1977-1981. She started working for Solano Social Services in 1981 as an Eligibility Worker. Iva transferred to Contra Costa County working in various capacities as social worker until her retirement in 2001.Iva greatly enjoyed world travel and visited many countries throughout Europe, the Far East, Scandinavia, Central America and Africa. She was an avid book collector and enjoyed cultivating her rose garden when she wasn't traveling or spending time with her family.Iva is survived by her brother, Orrin Hart and his wife Claudia; her children, Elisa Parker, Paul Parker II and his wife Suszanne, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her life partner, Mr. Robin Bell; her parents, Fremont and Aleda Hart; and her younger brother, Joel Hart.At her request there will be no service.