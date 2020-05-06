Jack passed away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Fere en Tardenois, 30 miles north of Paris. His father, a native of San Jose who was with the US Army, brought the family to San Francisco. Jack fondly remembers having his first Coca Cola on the ship. Jack joined the Navy as a young man and his love of ships continued; he eventually worked at various shipyards in San Francisco as a greatly respected "boss." An accomplished drummer, Jack spent many weekends playing gigs with his friend, accordionist Karl Lebherz's band around the Bay Area. Jack is survived by four children, Jackie, Jack Junior, Tracy, and Karen; and his wife, Carol. Jack's final resting place is at the Veteran's Cemetery in Dixon. A remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor can be sent to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.





