Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle of David MBC
1101 Lincoln Road East
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Thomas-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Denise Thomas-Smith

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jackie Denise Thomas-Smith Notice
Jackie D. Thomas-Smith, 53, of Vallejo, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, at Windsor Care Center in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David MBC, 1101 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, with Rev. R.L. McCray, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00131450-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now