Jackie D. Thomas-Smith, 53, of Vallejo, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, at Windsor Care Center in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David MBC, 1101 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, with Rev. R.L. McCray, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019