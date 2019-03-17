|
James A. Davis, Sr., a resident of Vallejo, was born in Morganza, LA. He passed away at Fresno Community Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Sunrise Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019