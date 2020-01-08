|
|
James B. Thurston, 82, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19 at his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Ogden, AR.Mr. Thurston was a veteran of the United States Army.Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at Antioch COGIC, 21 Antioch Drive, Vallejo with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Burial will be Monday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, with full military honors.Arrangements are under the direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00140310-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020