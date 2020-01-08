Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch COGIC
21 Antioch Drive
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
ramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
James B. Thurston, 82, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19 at his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Ogden, AR.Mr. Thurston was a veteran of the United States Army.Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at Antioch COGIC, 21 Antioch Drive, Vallejo with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Burial will be Monday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, with full military honors.Arrangements are under the direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020
