James Brown
05/19/1929 - 08/07/2020
James Brown, 91 years old, a Georgia native, came to Vallejo, CA in 1933. He, being the 10th out of 11 children arrived with his parents and siblings. James was a member of one of the oldest African American families in Vallejo, which moved here as early as 1910.James was a graduate of Vallejo Senior High, attended one year of Vallejo Junior college, before enlisting in the United States Navy, during the Korean War. As a child, James and his family attended The Second Baptist Church. James departed this life Friday, August 7, at the John Muir hospital. He is survived by his companion, Jacqueline Brown; sons, Elder Anthony Brown, Anthony Young, Aaron Brown (Cynthia) and Willie J. Brown; daughters, Darniece Richmond, Sharon Brown, Jacqueline Brown-Turner (Allen), La Juana Brown-Johnson (Larry), Jammie Riley, Denise Johnson and Marissa Young and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.James is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.Arrangements are as follows: viewing will be on Monday, August 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alta Vista Funeral Chapel, 901 Main St., Suisun, CA. His celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 11 a.m., at the Brown Family Estate, corner of Louisiana St. and Monterey Sts. in Vallejo.
W00146800-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
My condolence is with Elder Anthony Brown and the family. Praying that the Lord will give you the strength to go through this difficult time. May God bless you
Phyllis Benton
Friend
