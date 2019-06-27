James (Jim) Cutsor passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, at 8 p.m., with his loving wife, Marie, by his side.Jim grew up in Nebraska. He joined the Air Force in 1952, and served for 21 years. He served in France where he met the love of his life, Marie. He also served in Vietnam for one year. He came back to Travis where he retired in 1972.After retirement he worked at Coulter Steel and Forge in Emeryville as a journeyman for 20 years.Jim was one of eight children. He was preceded in death by his two loving children, Anna Marie and Ronnie.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie; his son, Patrick James, and his sister, Alberta Sock.A funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine's of Siena on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.

