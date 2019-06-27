Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cutsor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Cutsor

Notice Condolences Flowers

James (Jim) Cutsor Notice
James (Jim) Cutsor passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, at 8 p.m., with his loving wife, Marie, by his side.Jim grew up in Nebraska. He joined the Air Force in 1952, and served for 21 years. He served in France where he met the love of his life, Marie. He also served in Vietnam for one year. He came back to Travis where he retired in 1972.After retirement he worked at Coulter Steel and Forge in Emeryville as a journeyman for 20 years.Jim was one of eight children. He was preceded in death by his two loving children, Anna Marie and Ronnie.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie; his son, Patrick James, and his sister, Alberta Sock.A funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine's of Siena on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
W00133740-image-1.jpg,W00133740-image-2.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL CHAPELS
Download Now