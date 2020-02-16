|
". . . and when I die, my heart will go on singing You . . ." James David Guinasso, beloved son of Luigi and Mary; born and raised in the Excelsior District of San Francisco; attended Corpus Christ Grade School, Riordan High School, Chaminade College (Honolulu), Notre Dame University (Belmont); former junior high and high school teacher for 12 years in Honolulu (Holy Family Grade School) and San Francisco (Mission Dolores Elementary and Notre Dame HS); IT Programmer and team manager at Bank of America and Automatic Data Processing for 20 years; long-time parishioner of St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Benicia, where he volunteered much of his time to the Knights of Columbus Fr. Vilarrasa Council #7268, the parish music ministry and the parish office; also long-time volunteer at KQED Public TV/Radio in San Francisco. Beloved husband of Marcia Frances Johnson (d.1988). Beloved youngest brother of Guido (Marie), Stephen (Rosalie), George, Jerome (Marian); beloved uncle to many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and -nieces, and great-grand-nephews and -nieces; dear friend of over 60 years to several of his former school-mates of Corpus Christi Grade School, and to his friends of over 30 years in the Vallejo/Benicia communities, especially his dining friends and servers at Scotty's and Buttercup. Vigil services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27 and a Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, both at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in his memory to the Knights of Columbus Fr. Vilarrasa Council #7268 or St. Dominic's Catholic Church, both at 475 East I St., Benicia, CA 94510.Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
