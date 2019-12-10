|
|
James D. Perry passed away in Vallejo, where he lived for 42 years. He spent his final days surrounded by family. He was born in Shreveport, LA and moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1954. He graduated from John C. Fremont High School in 1965.James joined the United States Marine Corps in 1967. He was a PROUD Marine and received several medals during his service - most notably a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years and retired in 2005. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Irma J. Smith; two daughters, Crystal and Muzette (Dana); granddaughter, Perri; "son-in-heart," Andre, and half-sister, Beverly Paige of Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, James Perry. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., at Church of Christ, 1109 Lassen St., Vallejo.Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
W00139330-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019