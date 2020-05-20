James Dwayne Ingram was born in Menlo Park, CA on January 24, 1961 to the late Ellis and Gloria "Pie" Ingram. They moved to Vallejo when James was young, and there he received Christ at an early age.James graduated from VJO Sr. High in 1979. Upon graduating, he worked for Big O Tires for many years, and The Tire Co. He volunteered for years at several food banks and did yardwork. He also loved being around family and friends, whom he loved dearly, for dinners, parties, picnics (BBQs) and he loved to travel and help people.He leaves to cherish him four sisters, Constance "Connie" Morris of VJO, Helena (Willie) Lewis of Manteca, Danesha Gaynelle (Rod) Randolph of FF, and Reona Roark of SF; five brothers, Larry Ingram of VV, Ellis "Renard" (Joy) Ingram of VJO, Dion Ingram of American Canyon, Rodney (Lucy) Howard of STK, and Lamar Gaines of VJO; stepmom, Mary Ingram of VJO; a special loved one, Tameka Pevy of VJO, and a host of relatives and friends.Due to the Corona virus, a memorial will be announced for a later date. Thanks to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home and hospice.