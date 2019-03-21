|
|
James Eddie Hart, an Air Force veteran and resident of Antioch peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 13. He was born in Murfreesboro, NC. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration is scheduled for Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m., at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St., Vallejo. Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Monday, March 25, at 2 p.m., with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019