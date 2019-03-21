Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church
407 Capitol St.
Vallejo, CA
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
James Eddie Hart Notice
James Eddie Hart, an Air Force veteran and resident of Antioch peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 13. He was born in Murfreesboro, NC. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration is scheduled for Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m., at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St., Vallejo. Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Monday, March 25, at 2 p.m., with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
