James Ferguson, a resident of Vallejo, was born in Manning, SC. He passed away Jan. 29 at Adventist Health St. Helena, in St. Helena. James was a veteran of the US Navy.Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2019