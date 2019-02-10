Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Burial
Following Services
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
James Ferguson Notice
James Ferguson, a resident of Vallejo, was born in Manning, SC. He passed away Jan. 29 at Adventist Health St. Helena, in St. Helena. James was a veteran of the US Navy.Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2019
