James Francis Grant, 91, of San Rafael and Little River passed away peacefully on July 18 at his home. He was born in San Francisco, CA, on Aug. 7, 1927, and grew up in Vallejo. Jim married Jan Angela Price on Sept. 8, 1956, in Jan's hometown of Omak, WA. Jim and Jan lived in San Rafael and had the first of six children in July of 1957. He worked for New York Life Insurance Company, as an executive recruiter, and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Grace Grant, and sisters, Jeanne Rossi, Virginia Lee Peck, and Carol Grant. He is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Stephen (Suzette), Brian (Julie), Jeffrey (Susan), Audrey Meyer (Bill Meyer), Paul (Julie), and Bruce (Mie), 12 grandchildren, (13th grandchild expected in November), and one great grandchild.Memorial services will be held at noon on Aug. 10, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Mendocino, CA. To view a fuller obituary, leave an online condolence, or to share a special memory, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ and search for James Francis Grant. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to either Hospice by the Bay or the Dolphin Club San Francisco.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, 2019