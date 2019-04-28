Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
James F. McCorley, 62, of Vallejo, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born in Chatanooga, TN.Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
