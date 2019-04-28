|
|
James F. McCorley, 62, of Vallejo, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born in Chatanooga, TN.Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00131420-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 10, 2019