James Glasper Jr., 79, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, April 11, at Kaiser Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was a native of LA. He was a veteran of the United States Army.Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 501 Tregaskis St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m., at Prince Of Peace Baptist Church, 401 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Pastor Willie Dixon, officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100, Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019