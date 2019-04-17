Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for James Glasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Glasper Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

James Glasper Jr. Notice
James Glasper Jr., 79, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, April 11, at Kaiser Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was a native of LA. He was a veteran of the United States Army.Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 501 Tregaskis St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m., at Prince Of Peace Baptist Church, 401 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Pastor Willie Dixon, officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100, Director - John A. Pepper.
W00130990-image-1.jpg,W00130990-image-2.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now