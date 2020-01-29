Times Herald Online Notices
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Dominic Cemetery
James J. Lemos, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 24.James was born and was a lifelong resident of Benicia. Jim worked for more than 32 years for the federal government starting at the Benicia Arsenal, then Mare Island, Presidio and finally Travis Air Force Base. He was a huge fan of the Cal Bears, LA Dodgers, Boston Celtics and Benicia High School. Jim was an avid walker and many people met and got to know Jim walking on First Street in Benicia. James is survived by his children, Jim Lemos, Eva Lemos, Debra Shaw, Melodee Blankenship, Kathleen Chaney, Randy Kee and Ginger Gaither, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Cline in 2001.Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West 2nd St., Benicia. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Dominic Cemetery. Family prefers contributions be made in his memory to Benicia High School.Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com. 745-3130.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
