James Jay Gallagher passed away suddenly on Tuesday October 13, 2020 in Sacramento, CA, surrounded by his children.James Gallagher was born in Eureka, CA to Thomas & Harvene Gallagher. As a young boy Jim loved fishing and camping especially outings at Granite Creek with family friends.Jim graduated from Napa High School in 1957 and started his apprenticeship at Mare Island Naval Ship Yard in the Pipe Shop (Shop 56). He held many positions and retired in 1995 as a type desk supervisor.His love for cars led him to join The Slicks car club proudly driving his 1960 Corvette.Jim met Linda Edwards the love of his life at "Eat and Run" in Vallejo and they married in March of 1963. Jim & Linda settled and raised their family in Vallejo, where they had 3 children and were married for 52 years.Jim was a baseball coach at East Vallejo Little League, coaching his son Douglas' majors team to championship in 1977. When Jim became a grandfather he never missed a grandson or great grandsons' baseball or soccer game.In 1965 Jim joined the Vallejo Moose Lodge and began a stellar journey through the local, regional, state and national levels. He served as Governor of the Vallejo Lodge #468 in 1972/73, was a member the ritual team winning numerous state and national championships, he received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 1984. In 1999 he joined the Supreme Council and ultimately was elected to the prestigious position of Supreme Governor in 2008. As Supreme Governor Jim & Linda traveled to every state visiting lodges and making many lifelong friends. After his term Jim stayed involved in the local lodge and seldom missed a Taco Night. He also loved playing bocce ball with his league or the gang down at the Florence Douglas Center during the day. He will mostly be remembered for his infectious smile that could light up any room.Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Linda and his parents. He is survived by his sister, Diane Folkerts (Rod); children, Dianna Mills (Mark), Douglas Gallagher (Crystal), Jimmie Gallagher (Ted); grandchildren, Mark Mills Jr (Kayla), Danny Mills (Devre), Ron Landaker (Tara), Jordan Gallagher (Cheyenne) and Dylan Gallagher; seven great-grandchildren and one more due in 2021; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends at the Moose Lodge. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will be planning a Celebration for Life at a later date.