James Johnson, 81, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was a native of LA. He was a veteran of the US Army.Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., with funeral service Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Burial will be Tuesday, March 17 at 12 noon at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 8 to Mar. 17, 2020