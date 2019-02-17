|
James L. Crockett, 68, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.He was native of Hemphill, TX.Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m, at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun. Funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m., at Liberty Church, 2641 N. Texas St., Fairfield. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019