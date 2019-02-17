Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Liberty Church
2641 N. Texas St.
Fairfield, CA
View Map
James L. Crockett, 68, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.He was native of Hemphill, TX.Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m, at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun. Funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m., at Liberty Church, 2641 N. Texas St., Fairfield. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
