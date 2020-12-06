James (Jim) R. Marsh, 67, of Yukon, OK passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on December 2, 2020. Jim was born October 25, 1953 to Imogene and John R. Marsh in Bellefontaine, OH. He moved to Vallejo, CA with his family where he embraced and excelled in every sport he tried. After graduating from Vallejo Sr. High in 1972, he signed a contract with the Oakland A's as a catcher, and enjoyed a few exciting years traveling around the country. The athlete in him was unstoppable, so he went on to play fast pitch softball in the Amateur Softball League, where he won numerous tournaments and MVP awards. Jim earned ASA All Star honors five years straight. He also played in the 1983 U.S. Olympic Festival in Syracuse, NY and batted .333. He was inducted into the Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame and the Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, OK in 2008. Jim later became an avid golfer and combined work with pleasure by completing a 30-year career at three different golf courses: Sonoma National Golf Club, Sonoma, CA, Blue Rock Springs Golf Club, Vallejo, CA, and Rose Creek Golf Course, in Oklahoma City. His work gave him the opportunity to play some of the prettiest courses in California without having to pay, which made the experience even more fun for Jim!He never got to play there, but one of his favorite trips was to Augusta to see the Masters in 2018. Jim moved to Yukon with his new bride, Beth, in 2006, where he took a position at Rose Creek Golf Course until he retired in Jan 2019. He was a member of Yukon Church and truly enjoyed his pastors, Keith Henson and Griffin Smith. Jim is survived by his wife, Beth; sister, Jeri Davis, Benicia, CA; and brother, Larry Morrison, Portland, OR.He is also survived by his stepsons and their wives, Matt (Felicia) Kofoed and David (Susan) Kofoed; and grandchildren, Thomas, Jack and Macie. Jim loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending quality time with each one. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Imogene (Marsh) and Coleman (Coke) Morrison, of Vallejo, CA; stepbrother, Stan Morrison, Benicia, CA and his fur babies, Gracie and Maggie. The family would like to thank the kind and dedicated caregivers from Integris Hospice, and Dr. Perry Santos, Dr. Brian Geister and Dr. Doug Horstmanshof for the care and compassion shown to Jim and his family during his long battle with cancer. Jim expressed concern for his family's health during this pandemic and asked that no service be scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Yukon Sharing, 4 North 6th St., Yukon, OK. 73099, or firsttee.org
.Good game #24! May you be proud of the work you have done, the person you are and the difference you have made. You will be missed.W00149490-image-1.jpg