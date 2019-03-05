James Robert Morris, 38, was tragically taken from his family and friends Feb. 26, as he was providing for his family and helping someone in need as he always did.James was born July 15, 1980 in Vallejo, to Robert and Pamela (Monk) Morris. James grew up in Vallejo and attended Pennycook, Springstowne and graduated from Hogan High in 1999 where he was an officer in the NJROTC program and met the love of his life Nicole Salet Morris of Vallejo.James enjoyed bowling in the local leagues, was an avid sports fan and loved attending A's baseball and Sharks hockey games. He loved participating in Demolition Derbies and Jalopy races, Nascar, monster trucks, coaching softball and Disney trips.He is survived by his high school sweetheart Nicole of 20 years; his amazing daughters, Chloe Elizabeth (14) and Cheryl Lynne (11); parents, Robert and Pamela; sister, Amanda (Matt); niece, Hannah; nephew, Cody; sister-in-law, Dani, and extended family.In 1999 he began his career at the family business Wilers Tow and in 2007 he and his wife had to take over after the unfortunate passing of his mother-in-law, Cheryl Salet. This allowed James the opportunity to help and serve those in need within the Benicia, Vallejo and surrounding communities.Please join the family Wednesday, March 6, for a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood in Vallejo. Funeral services are Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at The Hill, 210 Locust St., Vallejo. Reception will follow from 1 to 4 p.m., at USA World Classics Event Center, 1521 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo.Nicole, Chloe, Cheryl and extended family are thankful to the towing community and wonderful friends for all of the love and support. In lieu of flowers please make a donation for his wife and daughters ERSCA (note "Wilers Tow" in the box): https://ersca.org/donate/Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn. 644-7474.

