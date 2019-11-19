|
Jim Stephenson, 80, of Vallejo, passed away on November 3rd from complications of Alzheimer's. He was born to Leonard and Ruth Stephenson on June 7, 1939, in Oakland and grew up in Pacific Grove, CA. He graduated from Pacific Grove High School and received his Master's Degree from San Jose State. Jim's first teaching job was at Springstowne Junior High School in 1962 and then he was transferred to Hogan when it became a high school where he taught PE, Driver's Education and math classes until his retirement in 2001. Jim's lifelong passion was coaching. He coached Basketball and Golf at Hogan High School for over 30 years and joined Cal Maritime as the coach of the Keelhaulers for a few years. He truly loved his players, coworkers and students and the competition of a great game! Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame which was a proud moment for him and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Roberta Carter, and his granddaughter, Rylee Heintz. He is survived by his wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Stephenson, his daughters, Jennifer "Jenny" Stephenson and Jamie (Ryan) Heintz, his grandchildren, Caylee and Casey Tompkins, and Mckenzie and Madeline Heintz. He is extremely loved and will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the or your favorite high school sports team. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Hogan Middle School large gym. Dress is casual. Attendees are encouraged to wear Hogan colors (blue and white). A reception will be held immediately following the service in the Hogan Middle School Cafeteria.
