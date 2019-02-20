|
James T. Thomas, 77, of Richmond passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Winnsboro, LA. James was a veteran of the United States Army.Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from noon to 4 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun. Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., at All Nations Church of Christ Holiness, 2003 Woosley St., Berkeley. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
