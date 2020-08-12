1/1
James Vincent Mahern Sr.
James V. Mahern ("Jim"), 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, surrounded by his family. He was born in Fulton, Ny, raised his family in Pleasanton, CA, spent time in Pacific Grove and San Francisco, before settling in Vallejo eight years ago.Jim is survived by his wife Marcelline; son, James V., Jr. (Marina del Rey, CA); daughters, Maureen Mahern (Tony) McIntosh (Benicia, CA) and Bridget Mahern (Michael) Cornell (Incline Village, NV); sister-in-law, Marilyn Maher (Vallejo, CA) and his grandchildren, Jackie and Tori McIntosh and Mitchell and Matthew Cornell.Jim's family would like to thank all of Jim's doctors, as well as the caregivers at Sutter Solano Medical Center and Sutter Health Care at Home.For additional information regarding his life, funeral arrangements and donations in his memory, please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
W00146660-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
