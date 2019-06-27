Jane A. Braddock, 77, joined our Lord in Heaven on June 12, after suffering from a long term illness. Jane was born in Philadelphia, PA to Daniel and Jane Silber in 1941. She resided in New Jersey until the mid 1960's, then she packed her and her young son's bags and moved to Vallejo, CA. That is where she spent most of her adult life, until moving to the memory care at the Meadows of the Napa Valley where she received loving care from the staff there.She was a devoted Lutheran. She brought religion into her son's life and later to her grandchildren's lives taking them to Sunday school with her.She enjoyed camping, line dancing, tennis, many crafts, and being with her family and animals.She rarely missed a sporting event of her grandchildren. She attended their soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball games, track meets and auto racing events. She was known to have a camera and video recorder at these events to record the memories.She is survived by her brother, John Silber; sisters, Daneen Peterson and Norma Strauss; her only son, Doug (Terry) Braddock, and grandchildren, Mariah Braddock, and Doug Braddock Jr., also many nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3521 Linda Vista, Napa, at 1 p.m., Saturday June 29.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Lutheran Church.

W00133720-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary