Janet Arlene Gustafik, 83, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 after a short illness. The daughter of Earl Orthey and Sylvia Fugate, she was born in Kalispell, MT on February 24, 1937 and was a loving mother of three sons and a grandmother of four. Janet Arlene was a Vallejo resident for over 60 years. In 1999 she retired from Kaiser Permanente and in her leisure time enjoyed dancing, sewing, puzzles, cross stitching and collecting humming bird ornaments. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frederick Orthey and her son, Kevin Mitchel Hicks.She is survived by her two sons, Gregory Hicks (wife Kim and daughters Lauren and Kristen) of Benicia, CA and Rodney Hicks (wife Lisa and son Cameron) of Richmond, VA; her granddaughter, Lee Hicks (Vail, AZ) and her long time caring partner Thomas Clemens of Vallejo, CA.