Janice Mary Moore passed away on Feb. 2, while surrounded by her loving family, after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. She was 80.Janice was born on March 8, 1939 in Benicia, to Frank J. Wilkes and Myrtle L Green and they lived in the now known "The Inn at Benicia Bay". She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle; brothers, James and Jack Wilkes, and husband, Donald E Moore Jr, of 45 years. Don was a decorated military veteran of WW II and worked for 32 years as an electrician at Mare Island Vallejo.Janice graduated from Vallejo High School and went on to work at Flakey Cream and the Retail Clerks as a baker for Albertsons, Alpha Beta, Fry's and Save Mart before retiring after 30 years. She and Don moved to Magalia, CA to enjoy God's country and their retirement. She loved cooking, reading, water aerobics and gambling at the casinos, but most of all loved and took care of her family.On Nov. 8, 2018, Janice became a victim of the Camp Fire to where she lost her home in Magalia, and all her possessions. On that day, she relocated to Benicia, so that her daughter Kelly and her husband, Carl, could provide care for her. Shortly after that, she was diagnosed with advanced stages of Parkinson's. Kelly recites, "Unless you knew my mom before the illness you really can't understand how sad this really is". "Mom also really never recovered from the loss of everything she owned in the fire". "She was the strongest woman I've ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything (except bridges, flying, water and fires). She was a fierce Mama Bear and there are many stories all who knew mom can tell".She stayed active until her health condition made it impossible and she was in outstanding care at Pleasant Hill Post Acute which we give our upmost love and gratitude to all the staff members for the excellent medical care and service given to mom. Janice is survived by her loving family, children, Kathy (Mike) Sullivan, Kenny (Stacy) Moore, Kelly (Carl) Tatem, Jimmy Moore, Michael (Tina) Moore, Pamela Moore; grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Justin (Kendra), Lacy, K.J. (Jadine), Rose, Joseph, Tia, Amya, Elisha (Kyle), Cameron, Joshua, Noah, Marissa, T.J. (Amanda), Haylie and Devynn; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Austin, Cody, Marshall, Michael, Victoria, Penelope, Phoebe, Abby Sadie, Gracie, Kendall, Phoenix and Priscilla. A "Celebration of Life" will be held with family and friends later. The family ask that donations can be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation ( tax exemption number 13-4141945) or to Pleasant Hill Post Acute, 1625 Oak Park Blvd, Pleasant Hill CA, 94523 in memory of Janice M. Moore.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 12, 2020