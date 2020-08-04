1/1
Janie Belle Brown
She walked in the pathway of duty and she worked until the close of the day and at 9 a.m. on July 8, 2020 she finished the last mile of the way.Janie Belle Brown was born to Gabriel Williams and Rocksaner Alexander in Natchitoches, LA on November 17, 1918. In May of 1943, she and her husband, the late Rev. Philip L. Brown, along with their daughter, moved to Vallejo, CA in pursuit of a better life. As a servant of God, Janie was a faithful and devoted member of Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in which she used her powerful alto voice in the choir, and many other church activities.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, siblings in love. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dolores; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; her sister by love, dear and loving cousins of Houston, TX, among a host of relatives and friends. Janie leaves a legacy of love for the Lord.
W00146290-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Aug. 4, 2020.
