Jay A. Garibaldi
Jay A. Garibaldi, 59, of Benicia passed away Tuesday in a local hospital following a long illness. He was born in Vallejo but has always called Benicia his home. He was a graduate of Armijo High School, Class of 1979 and has worked as a warehouse manager for the past 25 years. Jay also worked many years at Benicia Auto Parts as well as at St. Dominic's Cemetery in Benicia.He was a volunteer with the Benicia Fire Department for over 40 years and was a lifetime member of the Solano County Fireman's Association and prior to his death, Jay was the longest standing member of the Benicia Volunteer Fire Department. Jay was also the local handyman, more than willing to drop what he was doing to help family and friends fix, repair or lend a helping hand.Jay is survived by Lynda, his wife of 32 years; daughter Bethany (Vinnie); son, Andrew; grandson, Jacob; sisters, Joanne Miller and Nancy Darr; brothers, Roy Garibaldi and Danny Cesena; and all the friends who were considered family. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Services will be private due to Covid restrictions. The family prefers donations be made in Jay's name to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org). Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in Times Herald Online from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
