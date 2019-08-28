|
|
Jean Blakeley-Umipig, a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother was called to her eternal rest in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, at the age of 71. Jean was a proud chammoro woman born on the island of Guam on Nov. 17, 1947. She was a hair stylist by profession and enjoyed spending her free time cooking, dancing, singing, attending bingo and most of all spending time with her family. Her bright smile, kind loving eyes, and overall joyful inviting personality will be greatly missed. She will be forever loved and cherished. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Cayetano and Jesusa, and her siblings, Lolita, Doreen, and Walter. She is survived by her loving husband, Marcelo; siblings, Helen, George, Norma, Antonita, Bob, Joshua, Joseph, and Patricia; children, Edward Sr., Steven, George Jr., and Shanae, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Viewing to be held at Skyview Memorial on Sept. 2, from 2 to 9 p.m., with a vigil prayer at 7 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at St. Catherines of Siena Catholic Church on Sept. 3, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
W00135920-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2019