Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherines of Siena Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Blakeley-Umipig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Blakeley-Umipig


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Blakeley-Umipig Notice
Jean Blakeley-Umipig, a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother was called to her eternal rest in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, at the age of 71. Jean was a proud chammoro woman born on the island of Guam on Nov. 17, 1947. She was a hair stylist by profession and enjoyed spending her free time cooking, dancing, singing, attending bingo and most of all spending time with her family. Her bright smile, kind loving eyes, and overall joyful inviting personality will be greatly missed. She will be forever loved and cherished. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Cayetano and Jesusa, and her siblings, Lolita, Doreen, and Walter. She is survived by her loving husband, Marcelo; siblings, Helen, George, Norma, Antonita, Bob, Joshua, Joseph, and Patricia; children, Edward Sr., Steven, George Jr., and Shanae, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Viewing to be held at Skyview Memorial on Sept. 2, from 2 to 9 p.m., with a vigil prayer at 7 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at St. Catherines of Siena Catholic Church on Sept. 3, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
W00135920-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.