Jeanna was born on January 19, 1973 to John G Pryor and Jeanette L Pryor In North Bend, OR. She died in a car crash on June 22, 2020. She leaves her father, John Pryor (Utah); mother, Jeanette Boatman (American Canyon); her daughter, Marrissa Wallace and son, John Wallace both of American Canyon; her granddaughter, Jocelynn; and many friends, to grieve her. Also her brother, James Pryor and long time partner, Carl Hilburn will greatly miss their close companion and fishing buddy. She was preceeded in death by 2 sons, Kevin Wallace at 3 months and Thomas James Pryor at 21, and her grandparents. She loved her family and friends and was often seen helping others. She was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Vallejo and when volunteering for the Boy Scouts in American Canyon, she was an Assistant Scout Master. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Ascension Episcopal Church, Vallejo or a charity of your choice
. Services will be private with a memorial, when possible.W00145650-image-1.jpg