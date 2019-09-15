|
Jeannette R. Winchester, 64, of Oakland, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, at UCSF Medical Center, SF. Native of SF. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 9:30 a.m., with Homegoing celebration to follow at 11 a.m., Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 1607 8th St., Oakland, with Rev. Gregory Hunter, officiating. Private Interment.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019