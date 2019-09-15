Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Olivet Institutional Baptist Church
1607 8th St
Oakland, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Institutional Baptist Church
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Winchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Rose Winchester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Rose Winchester Notice
Jeannette R. Winchester, 64, of Oakland, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, at UCSF Medical Center, SF. Native of SF. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 9:30 a.m., with Homegoing celebration to follow at 11 a.m., Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 1607 8th St., Oakland, with Rev. Gregory Hunter, officiating. Private Interment.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00136670-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now