Jeannie A. Montgomery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannie A. Montgomery passed away Monday in a local hospital following a long illness. She was born and raised in San Francisco and lived there until 1972 when she moved to Benicia. She was a housewife. Jeannie loved to do beading and spend every minute should could with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her always positive outlook.She is survived by her husband, Lester; daughters, Julie (Bill) Criner and Amanda (Chris) Tuck; brother, Michael Gilleman; sister, Patty; grandchildren Amanda (Chris) Tuck, Cassandra Criner, Alexandra (Kyle) Lehman and great-grandchildren Kimora, Morgan, DeNae, Audrey, Elijah, Athena, Bryan & Kyree.Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comPassalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130
W00144840-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved