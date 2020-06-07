Jeannie A. Montgomery passed away Monday in a local hospital following a long illness. She was born and raised in San Francisco and lived there until 1972 when she moved to Benicia. She was a housewife. Jeannie loved to do beading and spend every minute should could with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her always positive outlook.She is survived by her husband, Lester; daughters, Julie (Bill) Criner and Amanda (Chris) Tuck; brother, Michael Gilleman; sister, Patty; grandchildren Amanda (Chris) Tuck, Cassandra Criner, Alexandra (Kyle) Lehman and great-grandchildren Kimora, Morgan, DeNae, Audrey, Elijah, Athena, Bryan & Kyree.Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comPassalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130
W00144840-image-1.jpg
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 7, 2020.