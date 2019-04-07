Home

Dr. Jeffrey Kent McAdams DDS


08/04/1948 - 08/26/2018
Longtime Vallejo dentist, Dr. Jeffrey McAdams, 70, passed away Aug. 26, 2018 in Sparks, NV.Dr. McAdams' obituary appeared in the Vallejo Times Herald on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.A memorial mass for both Dr. McAdams and his brother, Dr. Mark McAdams, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at St. Peter's Chapel, Mare Island. The family invites their friends to lunch following the service. Please RSVP for the luncheon by April 20 to [email protected] or (707) 363-7324.
