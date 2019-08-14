Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Resources
More Obituaries for Jere Faison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jere S. Faison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jere S. Faison Notice
Lifelong musician and Vallejo resident, Jere Stewart Faison passed away at home on Saturday, Aug, 3. He was a native of Manhattan, NY.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Thursday, Aug, 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. Farewell service will be witnessed at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at Mt. Tamalpias Cemetery & Crematorium, 2500 Fifth Ave., San Rafael. Burial will be in the Vega Cemetery, Delaware County, Denver, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jere's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now