Lifelong musician and Vallejo resident, Jere Stewart Faison passed away at home on Saturday, Aug, 3. He was a native of Manhattan, NY.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Thursday, Aug, 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. Farewell service will be witnessed at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at Mt. Tamalpias Cemetery & Crematorium, 2500 Fifth Ave., San Rafael. Burial will be in the Vega Cemetery, Delaware County, Denver, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019