Life-long resident and Fairfield native Jermel Teal passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Fairfield. Services are attendance-restricted to only 25 persons each because of the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates. All attendees are required to wear face masks and to execute social distancing. His visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. His funeral service will also be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a,m. Burial will take place in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.