1/1
Jermel Lemar Teal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jermel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Life-long resident and Fairfield native Jermel Teal passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Fairfield. Services are attendance-restricted to only 25 persons each because of the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates. All attendees are required to wear face masks and to execute social distancing. His visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. His funeral service will also be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a,m. Burial will take place in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
W00146810-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved