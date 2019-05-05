Born July 13, 1940 in Canton, OH passed on April 27, in Vallejo, at the age of 78.He attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1958. He also was an active member of Canton Baptist Temple; then went on to Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO, until marriage to Patsy in April 1960.Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Jennie Baker of Canton, OH, and two sons, Jerry L. Baker Jr., and Michael Baker, who both resided in Napa.Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patsy of American Canyon; brother, Bob Baker and wife Fran of Massillon, OH, Suzeth and Kaylee Baker (wife and daughter of Jerry Jr.) of Napa, Dave and Christina Baker (grandchildren Alexandra and Jadyn) of Bulverde, TX, and Patrick and Cheryl Baker (granddaughter Sadie) of Alameda.Jerry retired from Home Depot in Vallejo, where he was a salesman. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in American Canyon.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Calvary Baptist Church Christian School, 118 Theresa Ave., American Canyon, CA 94503.Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.

W00131760-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 5 to May 7, 2019