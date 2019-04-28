Jerry Lee Porter, 80, passed away peacefully Monday in a local hospital. He was born in Vancouver, WA and had called Benicia his home for over 75 years. Jerry started his career at Yuba Manufacturing in Benicia and later worked at Wiegmann & Rose before joining Benicia Fabrications & Machines. He retired as quality control manager after nearly 40 years.Jerry served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1955-1957. Jerry was an avid fan of the Oakland A's and San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed his weekly game of golf with his cronies and was a longtime member of the Native Sons of the Golden West. He also enjoyed watching western movies and having a couple of Coors Lights at the end of the day.Jerry is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Rene Webb, Jerry Porter, Janet (Dennis) Davis; Victor (Donna) Gorden, Vince (Jill) Gorden, Jeanette (Jerry) Core, Michael (Michelle) Gorden, Beeb (John) Patterson; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Porter; son-in-law, Bruce Webb; grandson, Ben Davis, and by Billy and Louie DiAngelo, his golfing buddies and brothers-in-law. At Jerry's request, services will be private. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.

